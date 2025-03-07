agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 12.8% Higher – What’s Next?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.58. 6,937,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 4,530,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,965.20. This trade represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 272,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 215,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

