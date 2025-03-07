Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – March 6th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Chubb, Ingersoll Rand, Steel Dynamics, Norfolk Southern, and Bloom Energy are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies operating in the agriculture industry, which includes activities such as farming, processing, distribution, and agricultural technology development. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the agricultural sector, where performance can be influenced by factors like weather, commodity prices, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded up $12.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.66. 1,952,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $285.14. 597,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,539. Chubb has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE IR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,074. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.45. 396,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.84. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of BE stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 3.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Featured Articles