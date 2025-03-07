Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 120 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $6,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.33.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

GPI opened at $443.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

