Aigen Investment Management LP Has $604,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after buying an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after buying an additional 599,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,235,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,796,000 after purchasing an additional 436,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

