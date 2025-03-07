Aigen Investment Management LP Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,965 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after buying an additional 356,255 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,050,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,487,000 after buying an additional 758,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after buying an additional 152,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after buying an additional 176,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,840. This trade represents a 25.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

