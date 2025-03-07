Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,029 shares in the company, valued at $37,440,089.10. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,097 shares in the company, valued at $37,961,222.75. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,629 shares of company stock worth $30,866,419. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Down 13.3 %

Carvana stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.82. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

