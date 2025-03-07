Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,538 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.