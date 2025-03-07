Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 80,443,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 40,110,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
