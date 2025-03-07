Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,083 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ACI opened at $20.99 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

