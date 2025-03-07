Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of ALEC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 328,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Alector has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The business had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alector by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alector by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 14.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

