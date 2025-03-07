Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 1,372 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 222,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

