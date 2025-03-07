Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03), RTT News reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TSE:AQN traded down C$0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.49. 5,226,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$6.03 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Levenson acquired 62,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,900.00. Also, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$112,421.40. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

