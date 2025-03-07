Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.54 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 2405048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 159,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.