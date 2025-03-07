Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 21.4% – What’s Next?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 424,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of C$89.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Insider Transactions at Amarc Resources

In other news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

