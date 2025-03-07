Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 21.4% – What’s Next?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) was down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 424,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarc Resources

In other news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

