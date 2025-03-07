Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Short Interest Up 25.1% in February

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on AS shares. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of Amer Sports stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.99. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,641,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $14,135,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

