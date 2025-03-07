America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38, Zacks reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $367.01 million, a PE ratio of -54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.