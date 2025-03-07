Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after buying an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 31,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,692,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after buying an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 371,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $502.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

