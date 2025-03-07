AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $107,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $243.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

