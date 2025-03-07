AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,388,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $76,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Ball stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

