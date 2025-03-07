AMG National Trust Bank Has $25.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $450,109,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $268.25 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $198.91 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average is $247.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

