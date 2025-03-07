AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.56 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

