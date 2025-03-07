Andra AP fonden Buys 5,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $23,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 74,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $307.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.53 and a 200 day moving average of $360.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total transaction of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,195.85. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,134.22. This represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,464 shares of company stock worth $42,396,244 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

