Andra AP fonden Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $286.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

