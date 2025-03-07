Andra AP fonden Sells 127,700 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CL opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

