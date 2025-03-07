Andra AP fonden Sells 18,100 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DaVita were worth $27,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in DaVita by 23.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 659.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $157.99. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.64 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

