Andra AP fonden Sells 19,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.78.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $249.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.51. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

