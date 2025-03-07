Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading 21.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 28,104,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 9,896,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Andrada Mining Limited is a mining company with an ambition to become the tech-metal champion of Africa. The Company’s flagship asset, the Uis Mine in Namibia, is a globally significant, conflict-free, tin-producing mine with additional tech-metal development opportunities. Formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine, Uis surpassed Phase 1 nameplate production of 720tpa tin in November 2020.
