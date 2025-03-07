Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Angus Energy had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 34.71%.

Angus Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

LON ANGS opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. Angus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51. The company has a market capitalization of £13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

About Angus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.