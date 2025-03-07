Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $240.16 and last traded at $239.43. 11,628,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,279,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Apple Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,366,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

