Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,251,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,742,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 700.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 163,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

