Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 321.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 327,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $385.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,275,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 712,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 479,482 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 459,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

