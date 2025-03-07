Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 41,668 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 41,668 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,340.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,138 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,339.68. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,964 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $129,057.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $223,329.76.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $221,246.46.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $131,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 2,628,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 34.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 96,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,055 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 51.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 29.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 91,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

