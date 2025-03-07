Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $221,246.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,921.12. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 213,300 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $996,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,032.55. The trade was a 14.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 490,029 shares of company stock worth $2,377,766 and have sold 141,408 shares worth $761,963. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

