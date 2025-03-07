Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 40,602 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.