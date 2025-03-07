Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

