Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $32,904,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE BLK opened at $959.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $996.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,120.67.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
