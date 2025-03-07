Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 354.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,386 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,636,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

