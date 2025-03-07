Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,761,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

