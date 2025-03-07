Assetmark Inc. Purchases 144,125 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 407.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 144,125 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

