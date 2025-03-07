Assetmark Inc. Sells 97,932 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,932 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

