Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Up 9.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.45 ($1.06). Approximately 61,545,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 5,326,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £769.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.50.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

