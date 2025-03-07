AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,715 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $72,437,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,835.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 708,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 697,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 564,297 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.