ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.96. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 417,554 shares changing hands.

ATRenew Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 162.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,049,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 649,214 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in ATRenew by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 139,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ATRenew by 67.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

