Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,157 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BR opened at $237.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,835 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

