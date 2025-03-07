Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 498.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.25 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

