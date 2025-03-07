Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,865,000 after purchasing an additional 288,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.