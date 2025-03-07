Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,546 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $189.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

