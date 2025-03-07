Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of RECS opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

