Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – March 7th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Costco Wholesale are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares representing ownership in companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of automobiles and related components. They can include not only car makers but also parts suppliers, technology firms, and service providers that support the automotive industry, with their performance often influenced by consumer demand, technological innovations, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.22. 147,488,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,533,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,136,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,168,500. The firm has a market cap of $814.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $74.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $951.95. 2,600,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $989.20 and a 200-day moving average of $942.33. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

See Also